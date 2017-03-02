CCK2 Wizard 2.2.3 Available

Version 2.2.3 of the CCK2 Wizard is now available.

The main thing I’ve done with this version is (hopefully) finally solved the duplicate bookmarks problem. I’ve done this via two changes.

If a bookmark being added exactly matches another bookmark in the same location, it is removed I’ve added a new option to do the same thing if the title of the bookmark is the same (so you can change URLs).

Another new feature is the ability to prevent add-ons from being hidden or disabled based on their ID. You can add these IDs on the add-ons page in the CCK2 Wizard. To find out the ID of an add-on, you can unzip the add-on’s XPI file and look in the file install.rdf.

As far as bug fixes go, they are:

Prevent installation of XPIs in about:addons via drag/drop.

Mark CCK2 and generated XPIs as multiprocess compatible (because they are).

Stop using a sync XHR for certificate overrides at startup. (This was causing startup hangs.)

Add extra validation to the config name so we don’t end up with bad characters.

Ignore errors when there is no crash reporter so the CCK2 works on Linux with the crash reporter disabled.

Workaround bug 1338154 by adding text at the beginning of resource paths.

Remove an unused function to prevent a warning error.

Turned off the upgrade page

You can click here for more details about the release and to download it.