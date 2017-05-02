Firefox Enterprise Survey 2017

Mozilla is currently doing a survey of Firefox enterprise users (and folks that might use Firefox in the enterprise if it had more stuff). If you haven’t already, please let Mozilla know your thoughts.

It’s time for the 2017 Firefox Enterprise Survey!

Firefox changes coming in 2017 have the potential to affect how you

customize and deploy Firefox and we want to make sure we know the impact.

Please take a minute to fill out this quick survey. It will help us decide how many people are affected and where we can make a difference.

*Peter Dolanjski & Romain Testard*

*Product Managers, Firefox*

*Mozilla*