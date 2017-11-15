Folks are asking me about Firefox Quantum and CCK2. Here are the answers to the most common questions.

The CCK2 Wizard is not working on Firefox Quantum. When are you going to update it?



The CCK2 Wizard is a legacy extension and as such will not work beyond Firefox 56. In order to use it, you’ll need to keep a copy of the Firefox 52 ESR around. The CCK2 Wizard does lots of interesting things (reading prefs, reading search engines, reading files, writing files, etc.) that are not possible in a WebExtension. Because the wizard itself is something that is used rarely (only to setup or modify a configuration), I don’t foresee a problem with this decision.

My CCK2 configuration is not working on Firefox Quantum. I get the message “Failed to read the configuration file. Please contact your system administrator.”



I updated the CCK2 Wizard to support Firefox Quantum on October 12. Those changes require that you push out an update to the CCK2 to your clients. The only files that need to be updated are the files in the cck2/modules directory. I recommend pushing out an update to cck2.cfg as well because I record the version of the CCK2 Wizard used to generate the config in that file. This makes it easier to debug things.

Going forward, when I update the CCK2 Wizard, I will display a web page letting folks know that they need to update their client configurations. I will also put on the CCK2 Wizard’s main page.

Can I still generate an extension with the CCK2 Wizard?



Starting with Firefox Quantum, AutoConfig is the only mechanism that will work with Firefox since the CCK2 Wizard generates legacy extensions. I have been recommending AutoConfig as the preferred method for a while now. I do not plan to remove the ability to create an extension, but I will be putting a warning around it.

Are you going to continue to update the CCK2?



Yes. I will continue to update the CCK2 for the foreseeable future. There are a few small issues with Firefox Quantum that were found as well as issues with Firefox 58. I plan to release an update to address these in the next week.

Where do I report problems with CCK2?



If you are simply reporting bugs, use Github. If you have a general question or have paid support, you can use Freshdesk.