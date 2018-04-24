Enterprise Policy Support in Firefox

Last year, Mozilla ran a survey to find out top enterprise requirements for Firefox. Policy management (especially Windows Group Policy) was at the top of that list.

For the past few months we’ve been working to build that support into Firefox in the form of a policy engine. The policy engine adds desktop configuration and customization features for enterprise users to Firefox. It works with any tool that wants to set policies including Windows Group Policy.

I’m excited to announce that our work on the policy engine has reached a major milestone and is available in the latest Firefox 60 beta.

We’d really like for folks to take a look at what we’ve done and provide feedback. We would especially like to know what kinds of things folks are doing that require AutoConfig, so we can investigate adding those things to the policy engine. This is important because we are planning to sandbox AutoConfig to only its original API in Rapid Release, probably in version 62. You can get more detail about that in bug 1455601.

We’ve set up a survey to get a lot more details about requirements. Click here for that. (Yes, I know we’ve been doing lots of surveys. We appreciate your help as we define requirements.)

If you run into specific problems you can opens bugs Github or in Bugzilla.

For a detailed list of all the policies that are available and how to use them in a policies.json file, you can check out the README.

It also includes information on which policies only work on the ESR.

If you’re using Windows, you can download the ADMX templates.

We’re currently in the process of standing up more documentation and a support forum on support.mozilla.org.

In the meantime, we have some initial documentation.

Folks are also asking what this means for the future of CCK2. I’m planning to make as much CCK2 functionality as I can available for Firefox 60. I’ll be doing another blog post soon about that.